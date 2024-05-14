Preakness: How to watch, the favorites and what to expect in the second leg of the Triple Crown

Mystik Dan will look to win the second leg of the Triple Crown when he takes on eight other horses in the Preakness. He won the Kentucky Derby by a nose in the race’s closest finish since 1947. Kenny McPeek’s horse who was a Derby long shot is also not favored in the Preakness. Bob Baffert-trained Muth has that distinction after beating Mystik Dan and others in the Arkansas Derby on March 30. Baffert is also saddling Imagination in the race on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.