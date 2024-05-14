Preakness: How to watch, the favorites and what to expect in the second leg of the Triple Crown

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - A crew works on putting up a platform near the main entrance at Pimlico Race Course, May 15, 2020, in Baltimore. The storied but decaying home of the second jewel of the Triple Crown, Pimlico Race Course, is finally on the verge of much-needed repairs. The Preakness on Saturday, May 18, 2024 will be the last before work begins, with the race in 2025 set to be run mid-construction before moving to Laurel Park in 2026 and returning. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

Mystik Dan will look to win the second leg of the Triple Crown when he takes on eight other horses in the Preakness. He won the Kentucky Derby by a nose in the race’s closest finish since 1947. Kenny McPeek’s horse who was a Derby long shot is also not favored in the Preakness. Bob Baffert-trained Muth has that distinction after beating Mystik Dan and others in the Arkansas Derby on March 30. Baffert is also saddling Imagination in the race on Saturday.

