Preakness gets 3 horses confirmed. Status of Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan remains unclear

Three horses have been confirmed as headed to Baltimore for the Preakness. The status of Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan remains unclear. Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas-trained Derby runner Just Steel and undercard winner Seize the Grey are set to run in the second leg of the Triple Crown on May 18. Mugatu is also going to the Preakness after being the last horse left out of the Derby field. Mystik Dan is scheduled to return to the track and train at Churchill Downs on Wednesday. Trainer Kenny McPeek says he and owners will see how the rest of the week goes.

