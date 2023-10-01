Pre-race favorite Ace Impact sprints clear to win Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe

PARIS (AP) — Pre-race favorite Ace Impact has pulled away easily on the home straight to comfortably win the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. Italian jockey Cristian Demuro was bunched in as they turned for home but moved wide left and then attacked with about 300 meters left of the 2.4-kilometer (1.5-mile) course. Ace Impact was clear with 50 meters left and Demuro could afford to rise up in his saddle at the line and wave his right arm triumphantly. Ace Impact made it six wins out of six and showed its turn of speed by chasing down Westover, which finished second ahead of Onesto.

