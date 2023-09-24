Pratt throws for Tulane touchdown record, defense has four interceptions in 36-7 rout of Nicholls

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Pratt threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns, the Tulane defense came up with four interceptions, and the Green Wave defeated Nicholls 36-7. Pratt set the Tulane record for career touchdown passes with a 40-yard strike to Lawrence Keys III in the first quarter. It was Pratt’s 73rd TD pass, breaking a tie with Patrick Ramsey. Jesus Machado had 10 total tackles and an interception for Tulane. Shai’Keem Laister returned a shanked punt 27 yards for a touchdown, jump-starting Tulane’s 17-0 first quarter and the Green Wave went on to lead 27-7 at the half. Pratt’s 1-yard run in the third quarter was the only touchdown of the second half.

