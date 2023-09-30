Pratt throws 2 TD passes, Hughes runs for 2 and Tulane defeats UAB 35-23

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Pratt threw two touchdowns in the second half, the second with 47 seconds left, and Tulane beat UAB 36-23 in an American Athletic Conference opener. UAB kicked a 36-yard field goal with 4:52 to play but the Green Wave, determined to run out the clock, converted a 4th-and-1 from the Blazers’ 40 with 2:32 left and then faced a 4th-and-9 from the 32. After a timeout, Lawrence Keys III was on the receiving end of the surprising clincher. Isaiah Jacobs ran for two touchdowns in the second quarter to help UAB take a 20-7 lead but Makhi Hughes scored in the final minutes of the first half and added another rushing touchdown on the first drive of the second half to put the Green Wave on top 21-20.

