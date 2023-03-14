Pratt said he stayed in Cincy because he wants to win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt said he wanted to stay in Cincinnati because he sees the Bengals continuing to win with Joe Burrow as quarterback. The Bengals signed the free agent to a three-year contract. Pratt started every game for the Bengals last season and was an integral part of a defense that helped propel the Bengals to a second straight division title and deep playoff run. The Bengals already lost their two starting safeties to free agency, with Jessie Bates getting a four-year deal from the Atlanta Falcons and Vonn Bell headed to the Panthers.

