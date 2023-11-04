Pratt, Keys, defense help No. 21 Tulane grind past East Carolina 13-10 in AAC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Pratt threw a short touchdown pass to Lawrence Keys III while No. 21 Tulane’s defense turned in a smothering effort to help the Green Wave beat East Carolina 13-10 on Saturday. Tulane got off to a slow start to trail 10-0 after the first quarter. But the defense didn’t give up much from there against an ECU offense that has been anemic all season. The one-win Pirates scored on their first two drives, tallying 143 yards through the opening 15 minutes. But Tulane’s defense allowed just 47 yards from there. Gerald Green ran for ECU’s lone TD.

