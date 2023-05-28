Prange’s RBI single in the 7th helps Alabama force Game 3 at Tuscaloosa Super Regional

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Ashley Prange hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning, Montana Fouts threw 2 2/3 innings of no-hit relief and No. 5 seed Alabama beat Northwestern 2-1 to force a decisive Game 3 at the Tuscaloosa Super Regional. Alabama, which lost 3-1 on Friday in Game 1, plays the Wildcats one more time with the winner advancing to the 2023 Women’s College World Series. Larissa Preuitt led off the seventh inning with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Kristen White and scored the go-ahead run on a grounder up the middle by Prange. Northwestern had its eight-game win streak snapped. Skyler Shellmyer scored for Northwestern on Jordyn Rudd’s single to make it 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth.

