Prairie View shuts out Southern in second half for 27-21 win

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jamarious Brooks had a third-quarter touchdown run and Prairie View A&M shut out Southern in the second half for a 27-21 victory. Brooks’ 9-yard touchdown run capped a 10-play, 54 yard drive that gave the Panthers a 24-21 lead with 3:04 remaining in the third quarter. Efren Jasso’s 33-yard field goal with 6:55 to play ended an 11-play drive for the Panthers. Southern (5-5, 4-3) finished with 327 yards of offense, but was 2 of 12 on third-down conversions and 1 of 3 on fourth down.

