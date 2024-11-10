Prairie View A&M wins third straight in 31-12 win over Florida A&M

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jaden Johnson threw for 193 yards and a touchdown and Lamagea McDowell ran for two touchdowns and Prairie View A&M never trailed in its 31-12 win over Florida A&M. Florida A&M made a game of it in the third as Cameron Gillis converted a 28-yard field goal and Junior Muratovice threw a 7-yard touchdown to Jamari Gassett near the end of the quarter. The point-after attempt was blocked and the Panthers led 17-12. But Prairie View A&M sealed it in the final quarter when McDowell ran it in from 2 and 4 yards.

