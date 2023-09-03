Prairie View A&M stages two rallies before overtaking Texas Southern 37-34 in overtime

HOUSTON (AP) — Trazon Connley threw for two scores and Carlos Villagomez made all three of his field-goal attempts and his 35-yarder in overtime completed the Prairie View A&M rally leading the Panthers past Texas Southern 37-34. Prairie View rallied from deficits of 14-3 at the end of the first quarter and 34-24 and 34-17 with 4:35 left in the third. Caleb Johnson’s 11-yard run ended an 11-play, 89-yard drive to reduce the Panthers’ deficit to 10 with 1:05 left in the third. Villagomez made a 39-yarder with 9:17 remaining and Connley threw a 15-yard score to Tre’jon Spiller with 49 seconds left in regulation. The Tigers’ Andrew Body threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions.

