Prairie View A&M secures SWAC West beating Alabama State, faces FAMU for title Dec. 2

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — David Murray’s two carries produced 2 yards and two touchdowns and Prairie View A&M beat Alabama State 21-14. Murray’s 1-yard run with 2:51 left in the first quarter was the game’s first score. His second score with 6:08 left in the third made it 14-0. Alabama State’s Damon Stewart closed the scoring with a 16-yard scoring pass to Saunders with 16 seconds left. Prairie View sealed it recovering the ensuing onside kick. Stewart threw for 372 yards and two touchdowns.

