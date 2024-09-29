Prairie View A&M outlasts Grambling in 5 overtimes 36-34

DALLAS (AP) — Lamagea McDowell scored from a yard out in the fifth overtime to give Prairie View A&M a 36-34 win over Grambling on Saturday night in the State Fair Classic played at the Cotton Bowl. Both teams scored touchdowns and converted PATs in the first overtime and both made field goals in the second, sending the game into the third overtime and mandatory two-point conversions. Both teams failed on their first pair of two-point tries and Grambling also failed on its third, setting up the Panthers for the win. That came after a defensive holding call gave Prairie View the ball at the 1 and McDowell plowed through the middle.

