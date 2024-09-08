Prairie View A&M holds off Northwestern State late, spoil Demons’ home opener 37-31

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Lamagea McDowell ran 18 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown as Prairie View A&M spoiled Northwestern State’s home opener, beating the Demons 37-31. The Demons took the lead on their first play from scrimmage. JT Fayard found Myles Kitt-Denton for a 71-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 just 14 seconds into the contest. The Panthers answered with a 42-yard touchdown pass from Cameron Peters to Albert Thomas, but Emmanuel Brown picked off a Peters pass and returned it 37 yards for a 14-7 lead.

