Prairie View A&M hires Anton Goff as athletic director

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Prairie View A&M has hired Anton Goff as its new athletic director. Goff will bring more than 25 years of athletic administration experience to Prairie View, a historically Black institution. He will start on August 28. He is the senior associate athletic director at Northern Illinois University. Before that, he was athletic director at St. John’s, Hartford and Bowie State. Goff earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Virginia Commonwealth.

