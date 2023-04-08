Practical Move wins Santa Anita Derby, Kentucky Derby next

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Practical Move held off Japan’s Mandarin Hero by a nose to win the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby and solidify his status as a top contender in next month’s Kentucky Derby. Ridden by Ramon Vazquez, Practical Move ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.69. Sent off as the 4-5 favorite, the 3-year-old colt paid $4, $3 and $2.20. Mandarin Hero returned $6.60 and $4. Skinner was another half-length back in third. At Keeneland, Tapit Trice won the $1 million Blue Grass by a neck for trainer Todd Pletcher. Both winners earned 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby.

