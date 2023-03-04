Practical Move takes San Felipe; Forte wins at Gulfstream

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Practical Move rallied to win the $400,000 San Felipe Stakes by 2 1/2 lengths at Santa Anita and beat three horses previously trained by Bob Baffert in the Kentucky Derby prep. At Florida’s Gulfstream, Forte easily won the $400,000 Fountain of Youth as the 1-2 favorite in his 3-year-old debut. The early Kentucky Derby favorite ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.12. At New York’s Aqueduct, long shot Raise Cain won the $300,000 Gotham to earn Kentucky Derby qualifying points.

