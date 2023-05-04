Practical Move out of Kentucky Derby with high temperature

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Practical Move won’t run in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday because of an elevated temperature. The scratch was announced by Churchill Downs. The colt trained by Tim Yakteen was the early co-fourth choice at 10-1 odds. That moves Cyclone Mischief into the 20-horse field. He finished third in the Florida Derby and second in the Fountain of Youth. He has two wins in seven career starts for trainer Dale Romans. Practical Move galloped in the morning and practiced standing in the starting gate. Trainer Tim Yakteen says the colt’s temperature later began to rise. Practical Move won the Santa Anita Derby last month.

