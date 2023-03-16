Poyer chooses friends, familiarity in re-signing with Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Safety Jordan Poyer weighed his options, including a brief flirtation with retirement, before choosing friendship and familiarity in deciding to re-sign with the Buffalo Bills. Poyer cited the opportunity to play alongside Micah Hyde for at least one more season and the unfinished business from losing to Cincinnati in the divisional round of the playoffs as among the reasons he signed a two-year contract with Buffalo. The 31-year-old returns for a seventh season with the Bills and 11th in the NFL. The salary cap-strapped Bills also signed offensive lineman Connor McGovern, receiver Deonte Harty and quarterback Kyle Allen.

