Powered by candy, music and big plays, Colorado 2-way star Travis Hunter in mix of Heisman race

DENVER (AP) — Colorado two-way standout Travis Hunter seems to do something eye-catching each week to bolster his Heisman chances. Once a longshot to win the award, Hunter has the third-best odds behind quarterbacks Jalen Milroe and Cam Ward. Hunter rarely takes a play off, averaging nearly 130 snaps at receiver and defensive back. He struck a Heisman pose after an interception in a 48-21 win at Central Florida that went viral. As a receiver, Hunter has hauled in 46 passes for 561 yards and six scores. In the secondary, he has two interceptions. Just don’t ask him to choose between cornerback or receiver because he simply can’t.

