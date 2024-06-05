Power-packed bowling performance helps India beat Ireland by 8 wickets in T20 World Cup

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Rohit Sharma scored a 36-ball half-century as India beat Ireland by eight wickets in their group A game at the T20 World Cup. Sharma scored 52 off 37 balls before retiring hurt, while Rishabh Pant added 36 not out off 26 balls, as India easily reached 97-2 to finish off the chase in 12.2 overs. That was after all-rounder Hardik Pandya took 3-27 as the Indian pacers made good use of the bowler-friendly conditions. Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets for six runs in three overs, while left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh had 2-35. In all, India’s pacers took eight of the 10 wickets to fall as Ireland was routed for 96 all out in 16 overs.

