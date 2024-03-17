Power-Cassidy scores 21 and Holy Cross beats Boston U 61-55 for Patriot League’s auto-bid to NCAAs

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Bronagh Power-Cassidy scored 21 points, Cara McCormack added 15 and Holy Cross outlasted Boston U 61-55 to win the Patriot League Championship and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year. A jumper from Alex Giannaros had BU within six points with 8 minutes remaining in the fourth but a big 3-pointer and another jumper by McCormack put Holy Cross ahead 51-40. Holy Cross went the next five minutes without a point but managed to maintain a 51-43 lead. Kaitlyn Flanagan made two free throws for a 53-43 lead with 2:17 remaining, then Gormley’s 3-pointer got BU within 53-46. The Crusaders made five trips to the foul line in the final 62 seconds and made enough — 6 out of 10 — to preserve the win.

