Power-Cassidy, Holy Cross women defeat BU in Patriot final

BOSTON (AP) — Bronagh Power-Cassidy scored 21 points, including a rally-busting jumper late in the fourth quarter, and No. 2 seed Holy Cross defeated top-seeded Boston University 66-61 to win the Patriot League Tournament and reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007. Power-Cassidy’s jumper with 2:01 remaining gave the Crusaders a 64-61 lead after Holy Cross saw a 22-point cushion dwindle to one point. BU missed its next three shots and there was no more scoring until Power-Cassidy buried two free throws for a five-point lead with two seconds left. Holy Cross shot 52% and made 16 of 16 free throws. Sydney Johnson scored 19 for the Terriers.

