Powell takes over in 4th quarter, rallies No. 19 Lady Vols past No. 22 Sooners 76-73

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jasmine Powell came off the bench to score 13 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter and No. 19 Tennessee rallied past No. 22 Oklahoma 76-73 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Powell’s three-point play with 6:08 to play put the Lady Vols on top 61-59, their first lead since late in the first quarter. Destiny Wells scored the next five points for Tennessee and then Powell scored the last 10 points, including a pair of clutch 3s. Powell’s 3 at the shot-clock buzzer made it 71-64 with 2:05 to play. The Sooners clawed back within two before she drilled another with 21 seconds remaining. Powell was 4 for 4 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line in the last 10 minutes. Sahara Williams scored 16 points for the Sooners .

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.