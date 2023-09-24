Powell runs for 256 yards, including 95-yard TD, Central Arkansas tops Abilene Christian 52-17

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — ShunDerrick Powell ran for 256 yards and a touchdown and Central Arkansas rolled to a 52-17 win over Abilene Christian in a United Athletic Conference opener for both teams. Powell, a transfer from North Alabama, scored on a 95-yard run early in the fourth quarter to make it 45-10. Abilene Christian led 10-7 after one quarter but in the opening seconds of the second quarter Jake Golday recovered a fumble in the end zone to put the Bears up for good. Will McElvain’s second touchdown pass made it 21-10 at the half. McElvain was 18 of 29 for 209 yards and added a third touchdown in the third quarter. Quayde Hawkins had a touchdown pass for the Wildcats

