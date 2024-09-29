Powell runs for 178 yards and 2 TDs to power Central Arkansas past Lamar, 34-14

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — ShunDerrick Powell ran for 178 yards and two touchdowns as Central Arkansas, ranked No. 7 in the FCS coaches poll, cruised to a 34-14 win over Lamar in a non-conference game. Lamar took the opening kick and marched 56 yards in 10 plays but Chris Esqueda missed on a 32-yard field goal attempt. Central Arkansas answered with an 80-yard, eight-play drive of its own to take the lead on Will McElvain’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Dax Courtney and Jake Gaster added a 23-yard field goal to make it 10-0 after a quarter.

