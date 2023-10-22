Powell returns late interception 89 yards for TD, No. 5 Washington survives Arizona State 15-7

SEATTLE (AP) — Mishael Powell returned a fourth-quarter interception 89 yards for a touchdown and No. 5 Washington overcame Michael Penix Jr.’s three turnovers to beat Arizona State 15-7 on Saturday night. Powell stepped in front of Trenton Bourget’s throw on fourth-and-3 from the 12 and sprinted down the left sideline to help Washington (7-0, 4-0 Pac-12) win its 14th straight, sidestepping Bourget near the 20 for a 12-7 lead with 8:11 left. The Huskies desperately needed the stop after the Sun Devils (1-6, 0-4) intercepted two of Penix’s passes in the first half and recovered a botched handoff to take a 7-3 lead. Penix’s fumbled handoff late in the first half helped the Sun Devils take a 7-0 lead on Cam Skattebo’s 4-yard dive.

