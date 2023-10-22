Powell returns late interception 89 yards for TD, No. 5 Washington survives Arizona State 15-7

By CHRIS TALBOTT The Associated Press
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., bottom, curls up in a ball as running back Dillon Johnson (7) looks on after Arizona State defensive back Shamari Simmons recovered his fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

SEATTLE (AP) — Mishael Powell returned a fourth-quarter interception 89 yards for a touchdown and No. 5 Washington overcame Michael Penix Jr.’s three turnovers to beat Arizona State 15-7 on Saturday night. Powell stepped in front of Trenton Bourget’s throw on fourth-and-3 from the 12 and sprinted down the left sideline to help Washington  (7-0, 4-0 Pac-12) win its 14th straight, sidestepping Bourget near the 20 for a 12-7 lead with 8:11 left. The Huskies desperately needed the stop after the Sun Devils (1-6, 0-4) intercepted two of Penix’s passes in the first half and recovered a botched handoff to take a 7-3 lead. Penix’s fumbled handoff late in the first half helped the Sun Devils take a 7-0 lead on Cam Skattebo’s 4-yard dive.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.