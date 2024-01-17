Poulin scores winner, PWHL Montreal beats New York 3-2 for first win at home

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored the winning goal as Montreal edged New York 3-2 for its first win on home ice Tuesday night. Gabrielle David and Leah Lum also scored for Montreal. Murphy had two assists and Tereza Vanisova pitched in with her team-leading fifth helper of the season. Ann-Renee Desbiens made 30 saves. Jessie Eldridge and Jaime Bourbonnais scored for New York. Alex Carpenter had two assists and Ella Shelton earned one, while Abigail Levy stopped 27 shots.

