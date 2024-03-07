Poulin leads Montreal to 4-3 victory over New York

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin scored her team-high eighth goal and added an assist in Montreal’s 4-3 victory over New York on Wednesday night in the PWHL. League-leading Montreal broke loose for three goals in the first period and led 3-1 heading to the second. Poulin scored in the third for a 4-2 lead. New York finished 3 for 5 on the power play. Montreal had 31 shots on goal to 28 for New York. Ann-Renee Desbiens had 25 saves for Montreal and Schroeder stopped 27.

