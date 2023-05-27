Potty for Paddy: Bathroom break slows Harrington, who still leads Senior PGA

By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
FILE - Stewart Cink tees off on the fifth hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. The Senior PGA Championship was not Cink's first choice for his first tournament after turning 50. The potential prize would be a lot more than a consolation. Cink shot a second consecutive 4-under 68 for the early clubhouse lead in the second round of the Senior PGA on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the new Texas headquarters of the PGA of America. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Carlson]

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Padraig Harrington is in a tight duel with Steve Stricker going into the final round of the Senior PGA Championship. A double-bogey helped erase a five-shot lead for Harrington, who is one ahead of Stricker in what will be a matchup of opposing Ryder Cup captains from 2021. Harrington shot 68, while Stricker matched Harrington’s tournament-low 64 from the opening round. Stewart Cink aced the 191-yard 13th hole and is three shots behind Harrington.

