Potts scores 17, No. 23 Nebraska women rally in 4th quarter to top SE Louisiana 78-68

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Natalie Potts scored 17 points and No. 23 Nebraska rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Southeastern Louisiana 78-68. The Cornhuskers trailed for most of the game until Alberte Rimdal converted a three-point play and Potts hit a 3-pointer to make it 60-59 just over a minute into the fourth quarter. After Cheyanne Daniels scored to put SE Louisiana back on top, Potts had a layup and Rimdal a 3-pointer for a 65-61 Nebraska lead. Nebraska led 70-68 heading into the final two minutes when Logan Nissley drilled a 3-pointer to spark a game-closing 8-0 run. The last five points came from the foul line while the Lions were missing three shots and had a turnover. Alexius Horne scored 24 points for the Lions,

