Potts, Knight lead Tennessee Tech to first-ever shutout of Tennessee State 35-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordyn Potts passed for two touchdowns, Marcus Knight ran for two more and Aaron Swafford intercepted two passes to lead Tennessee Tech to a 35-0 win over Tennessee State. It was the Golden Eagles’ first-ever shutout over rival Tennessee State and their first overall since 2013. Swafford picked off a pass on the third play of the game and on the next play Potts found Justin Pegues for a 10-yard score. Knight burst through the right side for a 61-yard touchdown on Tech’s second play of the next possession. The Golden Eagles went 58 yards in 10 plays on their next drive and made it 21-0 on Potts’ 12-yard run.

