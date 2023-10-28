Potts accounts for 2 TDs, defense has 6 takeaways, Tennessee Tech tops Robert Morris 38-13

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Jordyn Potts threw for a touchdown and ran for another and the defense contributed three scores in Tennessee Tech’s 38-13 win over Robert Morris. Potts scored on a 1-yard plunge to end a two-play, 7-yard drive for a 7-0 lead. That score was set up by an interception, one of three first-half takeaways for the Golden Eagles. Potts found Torin Baker for 31 yards before the defense made it 21-0 at the half when Daniel Rickert strip-sacked Tyler Szalowski and rumbled into the end zone. The Colonials got two TD passes from Anthony Chiccitt in the third quarter but TTU had two defensive TDs in the fourth.

