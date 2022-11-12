Potter’s Chelsea reign looks in crisis after Newcastle loss

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Graham Potter’s Chelsea reign already looks to be in crisis after a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle left the London club eighth in the Premier League. Joe Willock’s 67th-minute strike consigned Chelsea to a third straight loss in the league and a fourth in five games in all competitions. It is a run that will pile the pressure on the former Brighton manager who has only been in the job for two months.

