Potgieter taking 3-shot lead into final round of Nedbank Golf Challenge

SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Aldrich Potgieter will enter the final round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge with a three-shot lead as the 20-year-old South African chases a home victory in Sun City. Potgieter’s blemish-free 66 on Saturday included four birdies before an eagle on the par-5 14th. He started the third round four shots back at Gary Player Country Club. Italy’s Francesco Laporta and England’s Matthew Jordan are Potgieter’s closest challengers. Defending champion Max Homa will start Sunday’s final round four shots off the lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.