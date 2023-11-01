Potential WNBA expansion team for Portland shelved for now

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says a potential expansion team in Portland has been shelved because of uncertainty about the scope of renovations needed at the Moda Center. Englebert’s comments came in a letter to U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden’s office. The league had been working with a potential local ownership group, as well as city and state officials, on a team that would play home games at the home of the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers are planning to renovate the facility in advance of the NCAA Women’s Final Four in 2030.

