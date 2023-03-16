Potent offense powering Utah’s historic season

JOHN COON The Associated Press
Utah forward Alissa Pili (35) drives against Washington State forward Ula Motuga during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker]

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah is hungry to take a historic season one step further. The No. 2 Utes have a powerful enough offense to make big things happen in March. Utah (25-4) will host No. 15 seed Gardner-Webb (29-4) on Friday. Seventh-seeded North Carolina State (20-11) faces no. 10 seed Princeton (23-5) in the other first-round game in Salt Lake City.

