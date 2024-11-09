Poteat, Rechsteiner lead five in double figures to send Va. Tech past USC Upstate

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Mylyjeal Poteat and Brandon Rechsteiner scored 19 points apiece and Virginia Tech beat South Carolina Upstate 93-74. Reserve Tyler Johnson scored 16 points, Jaydon Young 14 and Toibu Lawal and Jaden Schutt 10 apiece for the Hokies. Carmelo Adkins scored 20 points, Mister Dean 18 and Karmani Gregory 15 for the Spartans. With 12:58 left, USC Upstate’s Daniel Helterhoff made a 3-pointer to reduce the Spartans’ deficit to 56-50. But Young responded with a 3, Rechsteiner made a layup and Poteat made two free throws and the Hokies led 63-50 and stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way.

