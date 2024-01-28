Poteat, Kidd lead Virginia Tech to 91-67 romp over Georgia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Mylyjael Poteat and Lynn Kidd scored 18 points apiece and Virginia Tech cruised to a 91-67 victory over Georgia Tech. Poteat came off the bench to match his career high by sinking 6 of 9 shots and all six of his free throws for the Hokies (13-7, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won three in a row. He added six rebounds and blocked two shots. Kidd made 7 of 9 attempts and 4 of 4 at the foul line. Freshman Baye Ndongo totaled 16 points and nine rebounds to pace the Yellow Jackets (9-11, 2-7), who have lost three straight and eight of the last nine.

