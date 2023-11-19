Post’s double-double rallies Boston College past Harvard 73-64

BOSTON (AP) — Quinten Post had 20 points and 19 rebounds to power Boston College to a 73-64 victory over Harvard. Post sank 8 of 18 shots with a 3-pointer for the unbeaten Eagles (4-0). Eight of Post’s rebounds came at the offensive end of the floor and he blocked five shots at the other end. Claudell Harris made four 3-pointers and scored 19. Jaeden Zackery pitched in with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Chisom Okpara scored 11 of his team-high 20 points in the first half to help the Crimson (4-1) take a 35-33 lead at intermission. Malik Mack added 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.

