Post’s double-double powers Boston College past Fairfield 89-70 in season opener

CHESTNUT Hill, Mass. (AP) — Quinten Post scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Boston College to a 89-70 win over Fairfield in the season-opening game for both programs Monday night. Jaeden Zackery added 11 points for the Eagles, who improved to 72-20 in season-opening games with the win. Brycen Goodine led the Stags with 22 points. Michael Rogan finished with 18, and Peyton Smith had 12 for Fairfield, which fell to 11-29 in 40 all-time games against Boston College.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.