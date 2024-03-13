Post’s double-double leads Boston College past Miami in opening-round of ACC Tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Quinten Post scored 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and 11th-seeded Boston College controlled No. 14 Miami most of the way beating the Hurricanes 81-65 in an opening-round game of the ACC Tournament. Norchad Omier and Nijel Pack each scored 18 points for Miami. Post went on his own 11-0 run turning a 7-all tie into an 18-13 lead. Post made consecutive 3s around one from Miami’s Wooga Poplar, had a three-point play and a jump shot in a two-and-a-half minute stretch. Boston College continued piling points and went on 12-1 run that made a for 30-14 lead when Donald Hand Jr. made a 3 with 10:43 before halftime.

