Post’s double-double leads Boston College past Miami in opening-round of ACC Tournament

By The Associated Press
Boston College guard Jaeden Zackery (3) attaches the team sticker onto the bracket board after defeating Miami at the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball tournament to advance to the next round, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Washington. Boston College won 81-65. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Brandon]

WASHINGTON (AP) — Quinten Post scored 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and 11th-seeded Boston College controlled No. 14 Miami most of the way beating the Hurricanes 81-65 in an opening-round game of the ACC Tournament. Norchad Omier and Nijel Pack each scored 18 points for Miami. Post went on his own 11-0 run turning a 7-all tie into an 18-13 lead. Post made consecutive 3s around one from Miami’s Wooga Poplar, had a three-point play and a jump shot in a two-and-a-half minute stretch. Boston College continued piling points and went on 12-1 run that made a for 30-14 lead when Donald Hand Jr. made a 3 with 10:43 before halftime.

