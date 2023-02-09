Post’s 24 points, 10 rebounds lead BC past Virginia Tech

By The Associated Press
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) left, has his shot blocked and is fouled by Boston College's Quinten Post (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Gentry]

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Quinten Post scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Boston College to an 82-76 victory over Virginia Tech. Boston College had a double-digit lead for most of the second half, but a 15-6 surge in about a two-minute span pulled Virginia Tech within 80-76 with 18 seconds left. Chas Kelley sealed it with a pair of free throws with 14 seconds remaining. Boston College (12-13, 6-8 ACC) has won five straight in the series against Virginia Tech (14-10, 4-10). Grant Basile scored a season-high 33 points on 12-of-21 shooting for Virginia Tech.

