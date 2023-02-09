Post’s 24 points, 10 rebounds lead BC past Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Quinten Post scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Boston College to an 82-76 victory over Virginia Tech. Boston College had a double-digit lead for most of the second half, but a 15-6 surge in about a two-minute span pulled Virginia Tech within 80-76 with 18 seconds left. Chas Kelley sealed it with a pair of free throws with 14 seconds remaining. Boston College (12-13, 6-8 ACC) has won five straight in the series against Virginia Tech (14-10, 4-10). Grant Basile scored a season-high 33 points on 12-of-21 shooting for Virginia Tech.

