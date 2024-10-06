Postecoglou says Tottenham’s collapse at Brighton is ‘as bad as it gets’

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has described his team’s second-half collapse in the 3-2 loss at Brighton as “unacceptable” and “as bad as it gets.” Spurs conceded three goals in an 18-minute span soon after halftime in a meltdown that might be familiar to the club’s fans. Opta supplies statistics for the Premier League and says it’s the 10th time that Tottenham has lost a Premier League game in which the team has led by two or more goals. Postecoglou says it is the “worst defeat since I’ve been here.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.