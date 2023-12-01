Postecoglou has stunned the Premier League. Now the blunt-talking Australian is ready to take on Pep

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ange Postecoglou has made a record-breaking start as Tottenham manager. Now he is experiencing the other side to life in a job that has proved too much for some of the biggest names in soccer. A three-game losing streak has seen Spurs fall from first to fifth in the Premier League and a growing injury list means it could get worse for Postecoglou’s team as the congested Christmas schedule approaches. But the Australian coach is adamant he will stick to the formula that has made Tottenham the surprise package in England’s top flight this season as he prepares for Sunday’s game at the home of defending champion Manchester City.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.