Postecoglou era off to good start as Tottenham beats Man United. Liverpool overcomes Bournemouth

LONDON (AP) — As Ange Postecoglou made his way to the far end of Tottenham’s stadium to applaud supporters after his first home game as Spurs manager, he was greeted by a white wall of fans giving him a standing ovation. If any of those supporters still had lingering doubts about the club’s direction following a summer of upheaval, it’s safe to say that a 2-0 win over Manchester United in Postecoglou’s home debut went a long way toward winning over any skeptics. Yes, the Harry Kane era is over at Tottenham. But the Postecoglou era could be worth getting excited about as well.

