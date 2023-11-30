Post with 24, Harris with 22, lead Boston College past Vandy in ACC/SEC Challenge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Quinten Post scored 24 points, Claudell Harris added 22 and Boston College defeated Vanderbilt 80-62 in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Jaeden Zackery added 10 points and eight assists for the Eagles. Post and Harris both made 4-of-6 3-pointers. Post hit two 3-pointers and the Eagles made seven of their first 12 shots, taking a 17-5 lead seven minutes into the game. Boston College shot 58% for the half and made six 3-pointers to lead 44-23. Harris scored 15 and Post 13. Ezra Manjon scored 16 points and Jason Rivera-Torres finished with 11 for Vanderbilt.

