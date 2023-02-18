Post scores 21, Boston College topples Florida State 75-69

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Quinten Post scored 21 points, Devin McGlockton added 16, and Boston College held off Florida State 75-69 on Saturday after leading by 19 points early in the game. Post made 7 of 11 shots, including 5-for-5 from 3-point distance. McGlockton was 3-for-4 from the field and 10-for-10 from the free-throw line. Prince Aligbe added 10 points for the Eagles. Florida State lost to Clemson by 40 last time out and fell behind 30-11 in this one, only to get within four points several times in the second half. McGlockton scored 10 of Boston College’s 12 points in a key stretch, giving the Eagles a 62-55 lead with 1:32 remaining and they made 13 of 14 free throws to close it out.

