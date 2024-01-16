Post scores 11 of 17 down stretch, leads Boston College over Notre Dame 63-59

BOSTON (AP) — Quinten Post scored 11 of his 17 points in the final five minutes to help Boston College hold off Notre Dame 63-59. The Eagles (11-6, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 55-49 after Markus Burton made two free throws for the Fighting Irish (7-11, 2-5) with 5:12 remaining. Post took over, sandwiching 3-pointers around a jumper in a personal 8-0 run and Boston College led by two with 3:39 remaining. J.R. Konieczny made two free throws 29 seconds later to pull the Irish even. Neither team scored until Post hit his final 3-pointer with 50 seconds to go.

