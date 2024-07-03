Post-pandemic Paris Olympics signal a return to ‘normal’ for athletes and fans

The Paris Olympics will celebrate the return to “normal” after a stretch when COVID forced host cities to turn into closed-off shells of themselves, depriving those who had earned their way inside the so-called “bubble” of a true Olympic experience. This will mark the first Olympics since 2018 that haven’t been marked by masks, nasal swabs and the looming threat of a positive COVID test that could ruin the games for any of the 10,500 athletes in attendance. Many athletes say they’re looking forward to being surrounded by family and friends. Others can’t wait to see their friends compete in other sports. Still others want to use the energy from the crowd to help them get over the finish.

