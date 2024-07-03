Post-pandemic Paris Olympics signal a return to ‘normal’ for athletes and fans

By EDDIE PELLS and HOWARD FENDRICH The Associated Press
FILE - Jagger Eaton, of the United States, competes in men's street Skateboarding during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021. At the last two Olympics – one summer, one winter -- that crowd did not exist due to the COVID pandemic. “I had a lot of athletes tell me that Tokyo was one of their worst Games,” said American skateboarder Jagger Eaton, who made his Olympic debut in 2021 and will return this year. “And I was like, ‘I love it here.’ I didn’t know any better.” (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nathan Denette]

The Paris Olympics will celebrate the return to “normal” after a stretch when COVID forced host cities to turn into closed-off shells of themselves, depriving those who had earned their way inside the so-called “bubble” of a true Olympic experience. This will mark the first Olympics since 2018 that haven’t been marked by masks, nasal swabs and the looming threat of a positive COVID test that could ruin the games for any of the 10,500 athletes in attendance. Many athletes say they’re looking forward to being surrounded by family and friends. Others can’t wait to see their friends compete in other sports. Still others want to use the energy from the crowd to help them get over the finish.

